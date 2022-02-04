Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $200.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,063,000 after purchasing an additional 276,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

