Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 319,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 234,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CELC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.53. 109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,550. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a current ratio of 32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $157.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.