Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $219,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $18.90 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

