CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CEVA by 33,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. CEVA has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $816.73 million, a PE ratio of -273.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. CEVA’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

