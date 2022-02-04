Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Announces Earnings Results

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,841. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 41,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $126,938.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 133,830 shares of company stock worth $390,389. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 78,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

