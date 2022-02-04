ChartEx (CHART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,103.32

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $131,103.32 and $2,851.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChartEx has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.41 or 0.07195512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,387.82 or 0.99988320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006633 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

