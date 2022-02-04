CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $122,591.42 and $7.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.83 or 0.07286706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00053514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,330.40 or 0.99861571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006700 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

