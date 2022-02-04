Chia Network Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07275031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,640.01 or 1.00028957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.