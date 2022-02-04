Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,876 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 4.1% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $50,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,988.07.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $10.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,457.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,601.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,756.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

