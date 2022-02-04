Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $118.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $103.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

