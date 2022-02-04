Citigroup Increases Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Price Target to €12.10

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup to €12.10 ($13.60) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBDRY. Bank of America upgraded Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.26.

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.17. Iberdrola has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $56.76.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

