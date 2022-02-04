Citigroup Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $258.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.18% from the company’s current price.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.49. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $116.16 and a 52 week high of $181.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 359.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

