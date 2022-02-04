Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CLNE. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.11.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 125.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 383,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 90.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

