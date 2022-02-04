CleanSpark (CLSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $40.50.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.
