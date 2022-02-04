CleanSpark (CLSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $40.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

