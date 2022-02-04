Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth $270,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $71.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.