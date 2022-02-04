Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 154 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,451,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 17.5% during the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 262.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.81. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of -0.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.