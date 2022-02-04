Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.25-4.50 EPS.

CLX traded down $24.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,072. Clorox has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $200.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

