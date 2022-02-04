Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03.
In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
