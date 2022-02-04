Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (CTSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

