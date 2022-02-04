Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

