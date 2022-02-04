Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 962,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,755,000 after acquiring an additional 510,692 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 199,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.