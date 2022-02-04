Comparing RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) & Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and RealReal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A RealReal 0 3 10 0 2.77

RealReal has a consensus price target of $20.21, indicating a potential upside of 145.92%. Given RealReal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of RealReal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A RealReal -58.19% -132.56% -29.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and RealReal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A RealReal $298.27 million 2.55 -$175.83 million ($2.62) -3.14

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealReal.

Summary

RealReal beats Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino. The company was founded by Julie Wainwright and Marcy Carmack on March 29, 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

