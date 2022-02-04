Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives $66.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,764. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -10.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

