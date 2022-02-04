Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider David A. Dye Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.77 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $406.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.