Conceal (CCX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $125,136.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $125,136.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,391.13 or 0.99694759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00074900 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00248151 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00161731 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00325387 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001355 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,439,317 coins and its circulating supply is 12,148,224 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

