ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,032,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $137,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 533,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $90.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $92.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.32.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

