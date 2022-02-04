Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,221. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Construction Partners has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

