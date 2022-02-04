Contrasting FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) & Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get FTS International alerts:

This table compares FTS International and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International 21.64% 28.23% 22.90% Nine Energy Service -27.49% N/A -24.49%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTS International and Nine Energy Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nine Energy Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTS International presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.30%. Given FTS International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTS International is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of FTS International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FTS International has a beta of 5.84, indicating that its share price is 484% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTS International and Nine Energy Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $262.90 million 1.41 -$37.80 million N/A N/A Nine Energy Service $310.85 million 0.12 -$378.95 million ($2.80) -0.42

FTS International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nine Energy Service.

Summary

FTS International beats Nine Energy Service on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.