Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter worth $12,012,000. Prosight Management LP increased its position in Convey Holding Parent by 79.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 738,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 327,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter worth $8,259,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Convey Holding Parent by 38.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 624,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNVY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. 62,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,684. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

