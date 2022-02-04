Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. 6,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,498. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.14%.

In other Core Molding Technologies news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James F. Crowley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $139,020. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

