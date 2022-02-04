Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ COST traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $512.29. The company had a trading volume of 42,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.