Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) versus Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Coupang alerts:

This table compares Coupang and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupang -7.19% -81.85% -12.15% Poshmark -28.49% -10.41% -5.70%

70.7% of Coupang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coupang and Poshmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43 Poshmark 0 8 5 0 2.38

Coupang currently has a consensus price target of $45.86, suggesting a potential upside of 129.40%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $34.36, suggesting a potential upside of 140.47%. Given Poshmark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Coupang.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coupang and Poshmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupang $11.97 billion 2.93 -$474.89 million N/A N/A Poshmark $262.08 million 4.20 $16.84 million ($1.63) -8.77

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupang.

Summary

Poshmark beats Coupang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.