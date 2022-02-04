Cowen Lowers Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $175.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $138.54 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.18. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

