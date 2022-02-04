Credit Suisse Group Boosts Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target to €48.40

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from €48.20 ($54.16) to €48.40 ($54.38) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.99.

IFNNY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 178,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

