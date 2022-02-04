Credit Suisse Group Boosts Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target to €48.40

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from €48.20 ($54.16) to €48.40 ($54.38) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.99.
IFNNY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 178,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
