Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Croda International to a neutral rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($125.03) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,575 ($115.29).

CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,862 ($105.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,338.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,047.72. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.10) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($141.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($135.78), for a total value of £201,980 ($271,551.49).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

