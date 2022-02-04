CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Sidoti currently has $40.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CTS. Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTS has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

CTS stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. CTS has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CTS by 1,132.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CTS by 28.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

