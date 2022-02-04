DA Davidson Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of CUBI opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Lawrence Way sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $118,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,490 shares of company stock worth $19,456,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 325,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.