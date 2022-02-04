DA Davidson Weighs in on South State Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.68.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.53 on Thursday. South State has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.95.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. South State’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in South State by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in South State by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 87,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

