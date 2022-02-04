Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

