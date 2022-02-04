Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Friday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.