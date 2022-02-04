Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 17,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 941,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dana by 21.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

