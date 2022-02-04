Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 15,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expedia Group alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $183.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,030 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.