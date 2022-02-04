Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,680 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

