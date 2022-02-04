Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,173 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $370.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $298.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

