Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) versus Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Critical Review

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Delcath Systems and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56% Sintx Technologies -1,596.24% -39.53% -32.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Delcath Systems and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 248.12%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 435.02%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 44.33 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -1.97 Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 21.53 -$7.03 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.