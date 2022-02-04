Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The 2017 purchase of Alon USA Energy transformed Delek US Holdings into a Permian-focused diversified downstream energy company with opportunity for cash synergies. With 70% of Delek’s refining capacity leveraged to lower Permian pricing, the company is poised for major earnings growth. Further, Delek's retail segment seems to be a bright spot with impressive growth prospects, while the company also maintains a good liquidity position. However, the refining sector is not yet out of the woods in terms of cash flows that remain anaemic and well below the pre-crisis levels. Delek is also involved in a proxy battle with Carl Icahn's CVR Energy that is acting as a stock overhang, while its high debt-to-capitalization of 69.4% is also a negative for the shareholders. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get Delek US alerts:

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 40,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,784. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.92. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Delek US’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,877 shares of company stock worth $5,511,761 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,205,000 after buying an additional 150,965 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,064,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,780,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 370,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.