Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. Deluxe has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

