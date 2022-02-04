DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

