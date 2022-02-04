Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cano Health by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cano Health by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CANO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

