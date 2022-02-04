Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,090 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,624,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.