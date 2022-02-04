Deutsche Bank AG Sells 402,767 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,767 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

CSPR stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Casper Sleep Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $282.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

