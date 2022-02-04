Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $21.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.